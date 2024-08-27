Published 10:52 IST, August 27th 2024
Juventus earns 2nd straight 3-0 win and Fabregas-coached Como gets first Serie A point in 2 decades
Juventus became the only Serie A team to win both of its opening two matches of the season after Dušan Vlahovic scored twice in a 3-0 victory over Verona.
Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic (9) celebrates scoring a goal during the Serie A soccer match between Hellas Verona and Juventus at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, in Verona, Italy | Image: AP
