Published 19:27 IST, October 6th 2024

Juventus held by Cagliari to 1-1 in front of watching Paul Pogba in Serie A

It was another chaotic day for Juventus on Sunday. A late Razvan Marin penalty saw visitors Cagliari rescue a 1-1 draw in Serie A.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Dusan Vlahovic
Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Serie A soccer match between Juventus and Cagliari at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, north west Italy | Image: Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse via AP
  • 2 min read
