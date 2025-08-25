Juventus Midfielder Weston McKennie Subjected To Racist Abuse During Serie A Victory over Parma, Club Issues Strong Response

Racism row has hit Italy again, as Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie was the subject of racial abuse on Sunday. The incident happened during Juventus' 2-0 opening day win over Parma in the Serie A.

Juventus Condemned Racist Abuse Aiming At Midfielder Weston McKennie

McKennie came on the pitch as a substitute in the latter part of the game, and the club later issued a statement condemning the matter. It is alleged that the abuses were hurled from the away stand at the Juventus Stadium. In a statement on social media, the Serie A giants insisted they are cooperating with the authorities to identify the culprits.

"This evening, at the end of the match against Parma, Weston McKennie was subjected to discriminatory racist remarks by some individuals in the away section, while he was training on the pitch with his teammates who had not taken part in the game.

“Juventus strongly condemns this incident and any form of racism, and will ensure full cooperation with the sporting justice authorities to identify those responsible.”

Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo Was Also Subject Of A Racial Abuse

Racism has been a very common issue across the leagues and recently, the opening game of the new season between Liverpool and Bournemouth was marred by a similar incident. Referee Anthony Taylor stopped the game midway after having a brief chat with Semenyo, who was the subject of racist abuse from a Liverpool supporter during the game. Taylor then had a chat with both managers, Arne Slot and Androni Iraola, and after a brief pause, play resumed. Police were made aware of the incident, and the man was swiftly removed from the stadium after identification.

The incident triggered a massive storm, and later, the Liverpool supporter was also barred from attending any football game in any part of the UK, and he is also barred from going within a mile of any stadium as per his bail conditions.