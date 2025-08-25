Big Questions Around André Onana's Future, Manchester United Likely To Sign New Goalkeeper As Negotiations Near Completion: REPORT

New season, old woes, that has been Manchester United's story so far in the ongoing 2025/26 season of the English Premier League. The Red Devils looked comfortable in their skin and solid with their gameplans in their campaign opener against Arsenal despite losing by a margin of 1-0. After two games, which includes one against Fulham, the Red Devils are still searching for their first win. United had a ball possession percentage of 70 in the first innings, but things went downhill in the second half.

Manchester United Set To Finalize Lammens Deal: Report

The Mirror earlier reported that Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens is interested in Manchester United being his next club despite interests from other clubs such as Galatasaray, Inter Milan, and Lille. It is also being said that Galatasaray tried to secure a late bid, but United are confident that they are in a strong position to finalize a deal before the summer window closes.

The Belgian, Senne Lammens, wasn't a part of Royal Antwerp’s game against Mechelen. The goalkeeper was a part of the team’s first four matches, but he was left out of the weekend game. Lammens missing the weekend game has fuelled the speculations that Lammens is all set to go to United.

According to famous football reporter Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United and Lammens have reportedly completed talks on transfer fee and have agreed on a few personal terms. The much-talked-about Lammens deal puts André Onana's future under severe doubt.

Lammens, Onana And Bayindir: The Big United Confusion