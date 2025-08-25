Updated 25 August 2025 at 17:38 IST
Big Questions Around André Onana's Future, Manchester United Likely To Sign New Goalkeeper As Negotiations Near Completion: REPORT
Manchester United played a 1-1 draw against Fulham in their second game of Premier League 2025/26. United have rested André Onana and have picked Altay Bayindir for the first two games that they played this season
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
New season, old woes, that has been Manchester United's story so far in the ongoing 2025/26 season of the English Premier League. The Red Devils looked comfortable in their skin and solid with their gameplans in their campaign opener against Arsenal despite losing by a margin of 1-0. After two games, which includes one against Fulham, the Red Devils are still searching for their first win. United had a ball possession percentage of 70 in the first innings, but things went downhill in the second half.
ALSO READ | 'This Team Needs To Win': Ruben Amorim Lays Down The Law For Manchester United Players After Unexpected Draw Against Fulham
Manchester United Set To Finalize Lammens Deal: Report
The Mirror earlier reported that Belgian goalkeeper Senne Lammens is interested in Manchester United being his next club despite interests from other clubs such as Galatasaray, Inter Milan, and Lille. It is also being said that Galatasaray tried to secure a late bid, but United are confident that they are in a strong position to finalize a deal before the summer window closes.
The Belgian, Senne Lammens, wasn't a part of Royal Antwerp’s game against Mechelen. The goalkeeper was a part of the team’s first four matches, but he was left out of the weekend game. Lammens missing the weekend game has fuelled the speculations that Lammens is all set to go to United.
According to famous football reporter Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United and Lammens have reportedly completed talks on transfer fee and have agreed on a few personal terms. The much-talked-about Lammens deal puts André Onana's future under severe doubt.
ALSO READ | Mohamed Salah Creates History, Races Past Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry And Gareth Bale And Becomes First Player To Register Unique Record
Lammens, Onana And Bayindir: The Big United Confusion
The Cameroon goalkeeper has lost his spot in the starting XI to Altay Bayindir, who played United's first two games against Fulham and Arsenal. Fans and experts believe that Onana couldn't live up to the expectation after the club secured his services from Inter Milan in 2023 for £47 million (over Rs 550 crore). Will Onana try and leave if the Lammens deal goes through? Only time has an answer to that.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 25 August 2025 at 17:38 IST