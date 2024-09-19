sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:59 IST, September 19th 2024

Kevin de Bruyne injury scare as Man City is held 0-0 by Inter Milan

Manchester City faces a new injury concern for Kevin de Bruyne ahead of a showdown with Premier League title rival Arsenal after the playmaker was substituted at halftime of Wednesday's Champions League match against Inter Milan.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Newcastle vs Man City
Newcastle vs Man City | Image: AP
  • 2 min read
06:59 IST, September 19th 2024