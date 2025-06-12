Republic World
Updated 12 June 2025 at 19:10 IST

Manchester United Confirm Signing of Matheus Cunha From Wolves, Brazil Forward Inks Five-year Deal With Ruben Amorim's Side

Manchester United have confirmed the signing of Brazil forward Matheus Cunha from fellow Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Reported by: Shayne Dias
Matheus Cunha Manchester United
Matheus Cunha is finally a Manchester United player. | Image: X/@ManUtd

Manchester United fans have been in desperate need of some good news ever since their side finished a lowly 15th in the 2024-25 edition of the Premier League. However, the side coached by young Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim have made a strong start to the summer transfer window as they have now confirmed the signing of Brazil forward Matheus Cunha from Wolves. 

The signing had already been confirmed a week prior but the finer details of the move had yet to be sorted and that is why United have now put out a post stating the deal is done rather than being agreed on. 

The Brazilian joins the side in a transfer deal worth £62.5 million, a figure agreed upon due to a release clause in Cunha's Wolves deal. His Manchester United contract is for five years, and the club have an option for a sixth. 

Why Cunha Joined Man United

United needed some forward reinforcement as their goals seemingly dried up in the season gone by, but they also needed forwards who are well-suited to Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system. 

The 2 players behind the sole striker operate as playmakers - one #10 acts as a creator whereas the other is a ball carrier. Cunha is adept at both roles and is familiar with the system given it is the one Wolves played with. 

He also had his best-ever season yet in terms of goals scored, as he finished the season with 15 goals in the league. 

Cunha's Reaction to Man United Move

Speaking to United's website, Cunha described the move as a dream come true. 

"It is hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player. Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother’s house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt," he said.

Cunha is unlikely to be the last of the side's new signings - they have been heavily linked with Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres and are also keen to add players in other roles too. 

