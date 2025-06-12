Manchester United Confirm Signing of Matheus Cunha From Wolves, Brazil Forward Inks Five-year Deal With Ruben Amorim's Side

Updated 12 June 2025 at 19:10 IST
Manchester United fans have been in desperate need of some good news ever since their side finished a lowly 15th in the 2024-25 edition of the Premier League. However, the side coached by young Portuguese manager Ruben Amorim have made a strong start to the summer transfer window as they have now confirmed the signing of Brazil forward Matheus Cunha from Wolves.
The signing had already been confirmed a week prior but the finer details of the move had yet to be sorted and that is why United have now put out a post stating the deal is done rather than being agreed on.
The Brazilian joins the side in a transfer deal worth £62.5 million, a figure agreed upon due to a release clause in Cunha's Wolves deal. His Manchester United contract is for five years, and the club have an option for a sixth.
United needed some forward reinforcement as their goals seemingly dried up in the season gone by, but they also needed forwards who are well-suited to Amorim's 3-4-2-1 system.
The 2 players behind the sole striker operate as playmakers - one #10 acts as a creator whereas the other is a ball carrier. Cunha is adept at both roles and is familiar with the system given it is the one Wolves played with.
He also had his best-ever season yet in terms of goals scored, as he finished the season with 15 goals in the league.
Speaking to United's website, Cunha described the move as a dream come true.
"It is hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player. Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother’s house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt," he said.
Cunha is unlikely to be the last of the side's new signings - they have been heavily linked with Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres and are also keen to add players in other roles too.
