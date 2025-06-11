Lionel Messi Gets Into Heated Exchange With Colombia Player James Rodriguez - Here's Why Argentina Captain Was Unhappy

The FIFA World Cup qualifier between the Lionel Messi-led Argentina and Colombia was an intense, feisty and hotly-contested affair that ended in a 1-1 draw but saw the defending world champions in danger of losing for a long time. Liverpool winger Luis Diaz gave Colombia the lead and at one point it looked like they would register a win.

However, a scrappy equaliser from Thiago Almada was enough to ensure the points were shared between the two teams and helped Argentina save face, as they salvaged a point despite being down to ten men due to the sending off of Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

But the real talking point came after the match, when Messi was seen going to confront star Cololmbian playmaker James Rodriguez.

Messi and Rodriguez took efforts to cover their mouth to ensure their conversation stayed relatively private but parts of their conversation made it to local reports.

"You said they (referees) helped us in the final. You talk a lot," Messi reportedly said. "I didn't say anything," said Rodriguez.

Messi's accusations stemmed from old comments made by the Colombian, when he suggested that Argentina won the 2024 Copa America due to help from the referees.

Why Was Messi Angry?

"We had an excellent Copa America. Obviously, we wanted the title, but we didn’t win the Copa America because of external things, I think. The referee favoured Argentina. He didn’t give us penalties. For me a clear one," Rodriguez had said in March 2025.

Argentina had won the final after extra time thanks to a winner from Lautaro Martinez which meant they had won their last 3 international finals contested.

And Messi was clearly peeved at the fact that the accomplishment was being downplayed by Rodriguez. However, when asked about the matter after the match, Messi refused to be drawn into the debate and simply said that what happens on the field will stay on it.