KKR Invite Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo To Meet The Real GOAT In India, Snub Al-Nassr And Inter Miami Stars As The Greatest

For nearly two decades now, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated their opposition on the football pitch. Both Messi and Ronaldo are in the last phases of their careers, and the FIFA World Cup that will be played this year might be their last dance on the international stage despite.

Despite age not being on their side, Messi and Ronaldo have continued to defy all odds while playing for Inter-Miami FC and Al-Nassr FC, and they do not have a lot of time before they decide to ride into the sunset.

ALSO READ | Jordi Alba Announces Retirement From Football, Inter Miami Star To Hang Up Boots At the End Of Ongoing Season

Kolkata Knight Riders Invite Ronaldo And Messi To Meet The Real GOAT

Football fans in India are up for a treat. There are high chances that both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi might visit the country. While Messi's four-city trip to India has already been confirmed, there are still doubts about Cristiano Ronaldo coming to play the FC Goa vs Al-Nassr AFC Asia Cup match on October 22, 2025.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, will visit India on December 13 for a four-city GOAT tour that ends on December 15 in New Delhi. Messi will visit Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi. The reigning World Cup winner will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before he concludes his India trip.

Three-time IPL Champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) recently posted a hilarious video of Rinku Singh going through some football drills. "Heard Messi and Cristiano are coming to India? It’s time they meet the real GOAT," KKR wrote in their caption.

On his tour to India, the Argentina legend will reportedly meet Indian sporting legends such as MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, and Baichung Bhutia.

Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up On His Retirement Plans