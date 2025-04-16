Know AI-Chat Bot Grok's Prediction For The UCL Quarterfinal Clash Between Real Madrid And Arsenal At The Santiago Bernabeu

The UEFA Champions League has reached towards its final stages with two teams already having confirmed their place in the UEFA Champions League semifinal. Following PSG and Barcelona confirming their spots in the semifinals, Real Madrid and Arsenal will be taking on each other in what will be the second leg of their quarterfinal. Real Madrid will head into the tie with a three goal deficit to chase as they lost the first leg by a score of 3-0. As the kickoff time gets closer for the highly anticipated match, ai-chat bot Grok gave it's prediction for the match.

Grok Predicts Outcome Of Arsenal vs Real Madrid

X (formerly Twitter)'s ai chat bot Grok was asked to predict the outcome of the second leg between Arsenal and Real Madrid which will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid. According to Grok, Arsenal are favorites to go into the semifinal due to the first leg win against Real Madrid on aggregate score. Grok also predicted Real Madrid might win the second leg but will not be able to turn the tie around.

“Arsenal are poised to advance past Real Madrid in the 2024/25 Champions League quarter-finals after a 3-0 first-leg win, powered by Declan Rice’s free-kicks and Mikel Merino’s goal, with Real’s Eduardo Camavinga sent off. Arsenal’s stellar defense, unbeaten record against Madrid, and 92% progression odds outshine Real’s home advantage and stars like Kylian Mbappé, who face a rare three-goal deficit. Despite injuries, Arsenal should secure a 3-1 or 4-1 aggregate victory, though Madrid might edge the second leg 1-0 or 2-1,” Grok stated in it's prediction for the quarterfinal clash.

Real Madrid Looking To Turn The Pressure Up Against Arsenal

Real Madrid are the kings of the Champions League and have a total of 15 titles to their name. Real Madrid will be looking to use their home advantage to turn the tie around against Arsenal. Real Madrid have a history of doing the impossible against several clubs in the Champions League.