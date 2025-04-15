Virat Kohli Gives Blunt Reaction To RCB's Chances Of Winning The IPL, Says 'With Us It Is Never Safe' | WATCH VIDEO

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been dominant so far in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Virat Kohli and RCB have been synonymous with each other for eighteen years now, and the former RCB skipper attracts the majority of the franchise's fan following.

Virat Kohli has achieved everything in white-ball cricket. He has won the ODI World Cup (2011), the T20 World Cup (2024), and the Champions Trophy (2025), but it is the IPL trophy that has eluded Virat and Royal Challengers Bengaluru for years. Virat Kohli and RCB often face a lot of trolling on social media for not winning the IPL trophy.

The franchise and Virat both came extremely close to winning the IPL trophy in 2009, 2011, and 2016, but they always stumbled in the finals. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have always been a batting-heavy side, but it is their bowling that has led them down on several occasions.

Kohli Gives Blunt Statement On RCB's Chances Of Winning The IPL

Virat Kohli is the only player who has represented one franchise in all the editions of the IPL. The Delhi Capitals had a chance to pick Virat in the inaugural IPL mega auction, but they let it slip, and the rest is history. Kohli is eyeing to put an end to RCB's title drought, and he once again looks in very sublime touch.

The star India and RCB batter recently appeared on RCB's podcast with Mr. Nags and gave a very blunt opinion about RCB's chances of winning the IPL. "See with us, it is never safe; you can believe, but it is never safe," said Kohli while answering Mr. Nags' question.

Virat Kohli Eyes Yet Another Orange Cap