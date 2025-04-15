Kolkata Knight Riders Celebrate Bengali New Year In Style, Knights Deck Up In Ethnic Wear Ahead Of Pujab Kings Clash | WATCH

IPL 2025: Ajinkya Rahane-led Kolkata Knight Riders have had a bittersweet campaign so far. Surprisingly, this time Kolkata has failed to win two consecutive matches, and this seems to be a huge problem. Momentum does matter in these kinds of tournaments, and KKR is certainly lagging behind, losing every second game.

The defending champions are a decent side, but they aren't looking as ruthless as they looked last year. Though the players can't be blamed completely for this, the defending champions went through some very monumental changes ahead of IPL 2025. Kolkata Knight Riders had to let go of their mentor Gautam Gambhir, who went on to become Team India's Head Coach.

The franchise also had to part ways with their stalwarts Mitchell Starc and Shreyas Iyer. Interestingly, it was Shreyas Iyer who led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL trophy. Kolkata will now face Punjab in their next IPL clash.

Knights Celebrate Bengali New Year In Style

Just like Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, the people of Kolkata have fully adopted the Knight Riders. Eden Gardens is one of those grounds that is rarely empty when the knights are playing. A stadium filled with purple and gold is something that can be witnessed whenever the knights show up to play in Eden.

The players of Kolkata Knight Riders recently celebrated the Bengali New Year with sweets and ethnic wear. The support staff and the players were also asked to say some dialogues in Bengali. The franchise posted the video on their social media handle with the caption, 'From our Knights to yours, Shubho Noboborsho! Let's celebrate with sweets and smiles!'

Punjab Kings Looks To Decimate Arch-Rivals Kolkata

Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings have a history of their own. KKR defeated Punjab in the finals of IPL 2014. Kolkata has always enjoyed an upper hand against Punjab. But this new Punjab team under Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting is playing some quality cricket. They are aggressive and, on the given day, can take any team down.