Shubman Gill Gives Batting Tips to Hardik Pandya Ahead of India-UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match; Picture Goes Viral

Asia Cup 2025: Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is all set to play their Asia Cup 2025 opener versus UAE in Dubai on Wednesday. Ahead of the game, India's vice-captain Shubman Gill was spotted giving batting tips to allrounder Hardik Pandya. By the looks of it, Gill was trying to probably explain to Hardik how to hit the ball big. It could be some technical aspect Gill was trying to explain to Hardik. The picture surfaced on social sphere and has since gone viral.

Both Gill and Hardik are expected to play huge roles for India in their campaign in the UAE. While Gill would in all probability would be expected to give a steady start to the innings, while Hardik would be given the task of finishing games and roll his arms over when required. Here is the viral picture.

Gill's Heartwarming Gesture For Hardik

Meanwhile, India will start favourites without any doubt against UAE. It would be interesting to see the XI India play. What would be more interesting is to see what position does Gill take and will Sanju Samson find a spot in the XI.

Ind vs UAE Preview

While India are firm favourites to win the contest against UAE, they are also hot contenders to clinch the title. For UAE, Muhammad Waseem is leading the side and has exuberated confidence in his not so experienced side. The continental tournament is being played in T20 format keeping the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 in sight where India are again the defending champions.