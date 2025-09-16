'This Is An Isolated Situation': Ex-Manchester United Star Rio Ferdinand Ends The Erling Haaland vs Kylian Mbappe Debate With Blunt Remark

La Liga club Real Madrid and Premier League Manchester City have experienced contrasting outcomes so far after the first four games in their respective leagues. Real Madrid have won all their games so far and they are on the top of the La Liga points table with 12 points. Manchester City, on the other hand, have won two games so far and they recently stormed into the top 10 after beating United at the Etihad.

Kylian Mbappé vs Erling Haaland: Rio Ferdinand Gives His Verdict

Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland are crucial players for their respective sides, Real Madrid and Manchester City, and they have started well. From his four La Liga appearances this season, Kylian Mbappé has scored four goals and one assist. Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland, on the other hand, has scored five goals so far from his four appearances in the 2025/26 season of the Premier League.

Erling Haaland played a big part in City's iconic win over United in the Manchester Derby. Powered by Haaland's twin goals, City defeated United 3-0 and stormed into the top 10 of the Premier League points table. Kylian Mbappé, on the other hand, is aiming to win his first UEFA Champions League, a title which has eluded him for a very long time now. The Los Blancos are all set to host Marseille in their opening group-stage match.

Former Manchester United star Rio Ferdinand was recently asked to choose his favourite among Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland, a question to which he had a very interesting response. "I’d take Kylian before Haaland. Erling Haaland has got 15 goals in his last 10 games. So it ain’t like this is an isolated situation against Man Utd," said Ferdinand as quoted by Manchester City News.

