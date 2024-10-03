sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:23 IST, October 3rd 2024

Kylian Mbappé comes off the bench for Real Madrid in return from hamstring injury

Kylian Mbappé returned from a hamstring injury by coming off the bench for Real Madrid in the second half of the team's Champions League match at Lille on Wednesday. Mbappé entered the game in the 57th minute to replace defender Éder Militão.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe enters to the pitch past Dani Carvajal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Lille and Real Madrid at the Stade Pierre Mauroy in Villeneuve-d'Ascq | Image: AP Photo/Thibault Camus
