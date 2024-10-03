Published 06:23 IST, October 3rd 2024

Kylian Mbappé comes off the bench for Real Madrid in return from hamstring injury

Kylian Mbappé returned from a hamstring injury by coming off the bench for Real Madrid in the second half of the team's Champions League match at Lille on Wednesday. Mbappé entered the game in the 57th minute to replace defender Éder Militão.