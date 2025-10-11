Lionel Messi-Less Argentina Beat Venezuela 1-0 in International Friendly Courtesy Goal From Gio Lo Celso

Argentina vs Venezuela: No Lionel Messi, no problem! Gio Lo Celso's goal was good enough for Argentina to beat Venezeula in an international friendly on Friday night at the Hard Rock stadium. Messi was in the stadium with his family and going by the pictures doing the rounds - he seemed to be having a good time. For Argentina, Lo Celso found the back of the net in the 31st-minute to get his team in the lead. As it turned out, that single goal was good enough for them to edge Venezeula.

Argentina did find themselves in goal-scoring positions in the second half as well, but they failed to convert them. The scoreline could have been much worse for Venezeula had goalkeeper Jose Contreras not been there. Contreras was at his very best, making umpteen saves in the game to walk off with a respectable scoreline. The 30-year-old goalie made 10 saves in the match, including six in the second half. Messi looked happy after watching the game with his family.

What's Next For Argentina?

Meanwhile, Argentina will take on Puerto Rico on Tuesday, October 14, at Chase Stadium, while Venezuela will take on Belize on the same day. Messi is expected to return to the lineup alongside several players who could make their international debuts against Puerto Rico.

In fact, during the game, the Argentine goal was also challenged.