WATCH: Lionel Messi Joins Forces With Jordi Alba As Inter Miami Grind Atlanta United Courtesy Of Dominant 4-0 Victory

Inter Miami FC defeated Atlanta United as they clinched the home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Inter Miami FC defeated Atlanta United by a margin of 4-0. Messi had missed Argentina's game against Venezuela which was played a few days back, but he looked at his best when he returned to represent Inter Miami in their MLS game against Atlanta United.

Miami will now close out the regular season with a Decision Day match at Nashville SC, while Atlanta United will finish against visiting D.C. United.

Messi Joins Forces With Retiring Jordi Alba

Jordi Alba recently announced that he will retire from professional football by the end of this season. The Spanish left-back shocked his fans by revealing his intentions through a video on his social media. Alba made his decision public after fellow teammate Sergio Busquets too decided to part ways with the game.

"It's true that I renewed my contract in May, but the conversations were much earlier, and well, maybe it's true that the time in May, now October, hasn't been long, but it's a decision I've been meditating on, that I've been making over time, and it's been a while, well, three or four weeks since I communicated it to the team, to the club," said Alba.

In the 52nd minute of the Inter Miami vs Atlanta United game, Lionel Messi joined forces with Jordi Alba to extend Inter Miami's lead to 2-0. The pass was made by Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba ended up completing the goal. As soon as he scored, Alba ran towards the spectators.

Lionel Messi Inching Towards Special Milestone