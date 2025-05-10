La Liga, FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineups, Venue, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

FC Barcelona will host Real Madrid in a potential La Liga title decider at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday. The match will take place at 7:45 PM IST.

Barcelona have been the better team in the La Liga this season and are currently leading the table with 79 points. Following their elimination from the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona's sole priority lies in the Spanish top flight and they would be adamant not to let Madrid run away with the title. With four points separation the two giants, the onus will be on the host to step on the gas in a bid to diminish their opponent's chances in the La Liga.

For Madrid, it will be a redemption battle after losing three El Clasico matches in a single season. Carlo Ancelotti is most likely to leave Santiago Bernabeu and the Italian will be eager to end the season on a high. They lost the Copa del Rey final to the Catalans and if they need to keep alive their La Liga hopes, a win will be required.

Barcelona defeated Real Madrid in three El Clasico matches and they could now on then verge of settling the score with their archrivals.

FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid Predicted Lineup

FC Barcelona

Szczesny; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Martinez, Martin; Pedri, De Jong; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Torres

Real Madrid

Courtois; Valverde, Asencio, Tchouameni, F Garcia; Ceballos, Modric; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

