La Liga Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Girona vs Rayo Vallecano In India?

Girona will take on Rayo Vallecano in the opening match of the La Liga 2025-26 campaign. The match will be held at Estadi Montilivi and will kick off at 10:30 PM IST.

Girona had a disappointing campaign, finishing 16th in La Liga last season. They skipped the relegation by just one point and will be determined to put their agony behind. Girona have managed to get some shrewd additions with the likes of Axel Witsel and Thomas Lemar and will be adamant to get off to a winning start.

Rayo Vallecano finished 8th in La Liga last season and secured a spot in the Europa Conference League play-offs. The core of the club remains more or less the same, so they will be pushing for a higher spot in the table this time around.

La Liga 2025-26, Girona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will the Girona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Girona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2025-26 Match will take place on Friday, August 15, 2025.

Where Will the Girona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Girona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2025-26 Match will take place at the Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Spain.

What time will the Girona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2025-26 Match start?

The Girona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2025-26 Match will start at 10:30 PM IST on Friday.

Where can you watch the Girona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2025-26 Match on live TV?

The Girona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2025-26 will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can the Girona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga 2025-26 Match be watched on live streaming?