Trouble For Barcelona Starboy Lamine Yamal, Dwarfism Act At Birthday Bash Sparks Inquiry By Spanish Officials: Report

Trouble seems to be brewing for Lamine Yamal after he reportedly hired people with dwarfism to perform at his birthday party. The Barcelona star's act is under the scanner, and he could be the subject of a government investigation after controversy erupted over this matter.

Lamine Yamal faces Investigation After Dwarfism Act At His Birthday Party

As per a BBC report, the Spanish Ministry of Social Rights has demanded an investigation and the Spanish prosecutors' office has been told to launch an investigation into the matter. Yamal's birthday party was held in Olivella, 50 kilometres from Barcelona and the party was reportedly attended by 200 people. The Association of People with Achondroplasia and other Skeletal Dysplasias in Spain (ADEE) raised concerns against Lamine Yamal and issued a strong statement protesting against the reported dwarfism act.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, they issued a statement confirming they will take legal action against the Spanish winger who just turned 18 years old.

"The ADEE, a member organization of the Spanish Confederation of People with Physical and Organic Disabilities (COCEMFE), condemns and publicly denounces the hiring of people with dwarfism as part of the entertainment at the recent 18th birthday party of soccer player Lamine Yamal.

"The Association announces that it will take legal and social action to safeguard the dignity of people with disabilities, considering that these actions violate not only current legislation but also the fundamental ethical values of a society that seeks to be egalitarian and respectful."

As per Marca, Yamal may face a fine of up to £867,000 if found guilty.

Lamine Yamal Has Been Barcelona's Blue Eyed Boy