Lamine Yamal Sends Warning To France Ahead Of High-Voltage Semi-Final Clash At FIFA World Cup 2026: 'We Have No Fear'

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spanish sensation Lamine Yamal has issued a stern warning to France ahead of their semi-final clash at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 at Dallas Stadium.

Spain March Into Second-Ever World Cup Semi-Final

Spain booked a semi-final date with France after a thrilling 2-1 win over Belgium in the quarter-finals on Saturday, July 11, at Los Angeles Stadium. Fabian Ruiz gave La Roja an early lead before Charles De Ketelaere equalized. In the 88th minute, Mikel Merino struck a stunning winner to send Spain into the last four.

Spain dominated possession with 68 percent, while Belgium managed only 32 percent.

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Lamine Yamal Warns Kylian Mbappe's France

While speaking to TV Espana, Yamal reminded Les Bleus of their Euro 2024 exit at Spain’s hands and declared his side’s ambition to reach the final. The teen sensation added that his side wants to make it into the finals.

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"If anyone should be afraid it should be them, we knocked them out of the Euros. Obviously we are two great teams, among the best in the world. We'll see what happens, but we have no fear. We're very happy to be in the semis again (after the Euros). We want to keep going to the final," Yamal said as quoted by ANI.

When asked about Spain's win over Belgium, Yamal said that they performed better than the Red Devils.

"We were much the better team, but then when we were playing our best, (Belgium) managed to score their goal," he added.

"No team really comes out to play us, everyone sits back to defend. It's more difficult, but in the end we got the victory," he further added.