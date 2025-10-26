Lazio vs Juventus Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Live In India?

Juventius will try to reduce the gap with top four when they take on Lazio in a Seris A match on monday. Bianconeri haven't had the desired impact in the Italian top flight so far and are sitting in a distant 8th place currently.,

Juventus' defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League opened up their loopholes and Igor Tudor will have a tough task to cut out. Another bad result will attract more scrutiny on his work and Juventus will only move away from a top four finish.

Lazio have managed to overturn their form and will try to ride on their home support in the Italian capital. Maurizio sarri still will have some point to prove against his old club but their home form hasn't been promising. Only two wins in 15 league won't serve their purpose as it stands.

Advertisement

Lazio vs Juventus Serie A Live Streaming

When will the Lazio vs Juventus Serie A Match be played?

The Serie A match between Lazio and Juventus will be played on Monday, October 27.

Advertisement

Where will the Lazio vs Juventus Serie A match be played?

The Serie A match between Lazio and Juventus will take place at the Stadio Olimpico.

At what time will the Lazio vs Juventus Serie A match kick off?

The Serie A match between Lazio and Juventus will kick off at 1:15 AM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Lazio vs Juventus Serie A match in India?

Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast of the Serie A match between Juventus and Lazio.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Lazio vs Juventus Serie A match in India?