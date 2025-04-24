Legendary Striker Jamie Vardy All Set To Leave Leicester City At The End Of The 2024-25 Premier League Season

Jamie Vardy has been the most well known footballer for Leicester City and has become a legend for the club and the English Premier League. The striker has been one of the most prolific goal scorers in the league and is now all set to bring his time with Leicester to a close as he will leave the club at the end of the 2024-25 season. Jamie Vardy has been with Leicester City for the past 13 years and has also won the Premier League title with them back in 2015-16 season. He has a total of 338 matches for the club.

Jamie Vardy Draws The Curtain On His Time With Leicester City After 13 Years

Jamie Vardy has had a legendary career with Leicester City and as it was announced that he will be leaving the club, Leicester's Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha put out a statement thanking the striker.

"Jamie is unique," added Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha. "He is a special player and an even more special person. He holds a place in the hearts of everyone connected to Leicester City, and he certainly has my deepest respect and affection.

"I am endlessly grateful for everything he has given to this football cub. Although Jamie's time with us as a player is ending, he and his family will always be welcomed back to King Power Stadium with open arms after all he has achieved.

"On behalf of everyone at Leicester City, I wish Jamie and his family the very best for the future and I know our supporters will join us in giving him the send-off he deserves at the end of this season," said Leicester City's chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha.

Jamie Vardy's Stats For Leicester City In The EPL