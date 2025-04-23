'We Stand Together': Arch Rivals East Bengal, Mohun Bagan SG Join Hands To Condemn Terror Attack On Civilians In Pahalgam

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Arch rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giants came together to express grief over the terror attack in Pahalgam on Tuesday, April 21st, 2025. Close to 26 innocent people lost their lives in the massacre.

Just hours after the terror took place in the valley town of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Home Minister flew to Srinagar to take account of the situation. Home Minister Shah also held a high-level meeting with the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, along with the other top officials. In the morning, on Wednesday, April 23rd, the Union Home Minister met the family members of the victims in Srinagar and passed his condolences. To take stock of the situation in Pahalgam, where the incident took place, Amit Shah visited the Baisaran meadow with other top Army officials. As of now, the Home Minister Shah will return to New Delhi on April 23rd and will hold a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi cut short his state visit to Saudi Arabia and returned to the national capital, New Delhi, on Wednesday, April 23rd. PM Modi also skipped the official dinner hosted by the Saudi Arabian officials. Soon after reaching New Delhi, the Prime Minister held a top meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Union Minister of External Affairs of India S. Jaishankar, and other officials from the government.

The massacre in Pahalgam has jolted the nation. Celebrities across all fields, from entertainment to sports, have all mourned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

East Bengal, Mohun Bagan Condemn Terror Attack In Pahalgam

Indian Super League (ISL) team, East Bengal, opened up on the terror attack and hoped for peace and justice to prevail soon.

“We at East Bengal FC, are deeply moved and saddened by the horrific attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam. We stand in solidarity with the victims' families. Violence has no place in humanity. May peace and justice prevail,” East Bengal FC wrote in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mohun Bagan Super Giants have offered their ‘deepest condolences’ to the victims of the Pahalgam Terror Attack.

“We stand in solidarity with the families of the victims in #Pahalgam and offer our deepest condolences. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may the injured find strength and healing,” Mohun Bagan SG wrote in their statement.

BCCI Expresses Grief Over Victims Of Pahalgam Terror Attack