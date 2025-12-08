'Leo Told Me That He...': David Beckham Reveals Lionel Messi's Stance On Life After Retirement

On December 6, 2025, Inter Miami beat Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the MLS Cup. Star player Lionel Messi provided two assists and led the Herons to lift the trophy. Overall, Messi has registered 43 goals and 26 assists in 49 games this season so far.

Following Inter Miami's win, David Beckham shed some light on the player's retirement plans. The former England international shared that although he would like for Lionel Messi to stay in Miami after he decides to hang up his boots, it was not on the cards, as the latter had different plans.

David Beckham On Lionel Messi's Wish To Leave Miami

Beckham shared that the former PSG player always wanted to return to Camp Nou after retirement. He shared that Lionel Messi's love for his boyhood club, Barcelona, will not let him stay anywhere else.

Beckham revealed, "I would like Messi to live in Miami after he retires. But Leo told me that he only thinks about living near the Camp Nou. There is no player who loves Barcelona as much as he does. You can see the Barca logo on his leg and even on his water bottle."

David Beckham On Inter Miami's First MLS Cup Win

As one of the co-owners of Inter Miami, David Beckham was able to fulfill his dream of becoming the champion of American soccer. The former Manchester United player shared that he could finally breathe easy after all the pressure he experienced and accumulated from the moment he decided to get involved in the project.

He shared, "I spent many sleepless nights. But you know what? I always believed in Miami and bringing the team here. I found the perfect partners, and when I found them, I knew anything was possible. As the back of our shirts says: freedom to dream."