Levante vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch La Liga 2025-26 Match Live In India?

After thrashing Mallorca with a 3-0 win at their home, defending champions FC Barcelona will be up in action against the recently promoted Levante in Matchday two.

Ferran Torres, Rapinha and Lamine Yamal shone through in FC Barcelona's opening fixture as Mallorca crumbled under pressure to remain goalless in the competition.

FC Barcelona will aim to continue its commanding performance in La Liga, and coach Hansi Flick would like his side to continue with its strong performance.

FC Barcelona To Visit Levante For Matchday 2 In La Liga

FC Barcelona will visit Levante to continue their performance in the La Liga 2025-26 season. A 3-0 win over Mallorca would make them the favourites against their opponents as they welcome the defending champions.

Levante are coming off a loss at the start of their Spanish Football League outing. A 1-2 loss to Alaves has put them at the bottom of the La Liga standings.

The defending champions are expected to be reinforced with the return of Robert Lewandowski. The 37-year-old Polish striker missed out on FC Barca's opening fixture due to a thigh issue, but is expected to be back in action against Levante.

Levante has a chance to pull off a stunning upset against the defending champions, but FC Barca is not expected to be a weak side against them. Nevertheless, an interesting match is on the cards.

Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Levante vs FC Barcelona La Liga Match Take Place?

The Levante vs FC Barcelona La Liga match will take place on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at 01:00 AM IST.

Where Will The Levante vs FC Barcelona La Liga Match Take Place?

The Levante vs FC Barcelona La Liga match will take place at Estadi Ciutat de València in Valencia, Spain.

How To Watch The Levante vs FC Barcelona La Liga Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Levante vs FC Barcelona La Liga match live on the FanCode app and website with a subscription.

Levante vs FC Barcelona Predicted Line-Up

Levante: Cunat; Elgezabal, De La Fuente, Cabello; Toljan, Lozano, Rey, Sánchez, Martínez; Brugué, Romero