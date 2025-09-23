Levante vs. Real Madrid Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The La Liga 2025-26 Match Live In India?

Matchday six of the La Liga 2025-26 season features a tantalising clash with Levante hosting the titans, Real Madrid, in their upcoming fixture.

The stakes couldn't be higher than ever, with both sides rooting to make an impactful performance and improve their standings in the La Liga standings.

The Tuesday showdown will be interesting, with Real Madrid ruling at the top while Levante are dwelling towards the bottom of the Spanish Football League standings.

Levante UD Set To Host Real Madrid CF In Key La Liga Encounter

Real Madrid CF is soaring higher than ever this season. Under Xabi Alonso's leadership, the football outfit is running undefeated in the competition after picking up five consecutive victories.

Los Blancos would be chasing a sixth win, with Kylian Mbappé in sensational shape and form. They are expected to gain a massive push with Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham eyeing a strong return after injuries.

Levante are coming off a stunning 4-0 win over Girona, but they had a shaky start to their season. They would be aiming for an upset win over Madrid, and all eyes would be on Etta Eyong as their standout performer in the matches so far.

In terms of head-to-head numbers, Real Madrid have won 20 out of their 30 meetings they had with Levante in the past. The Granotas have scored just six wins.

Levante vs Real Madrid: Check Out All The Live Streaming Details Here

When Will The Levante vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Take Place?

The Levante vs Real Madrid La Liga match will take place on Monday, September 24, 2025, at 01:00 AM IST.

Where Will The Levante vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Take Place?

The Levante vs Real Madrid La Liga match will take place at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia in Valencia, Spain.

How To Watch The Levante vs Real Madrid La Liga Match Live Streaming?