sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 23:38 IST, September 14th 2024

Leverkusen beats Hoffenheim 4-1 to get back on track in Bundesliga

Victor Boniface scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen beat Hoffenheim 4-1 to rebound from a rare Bundesliga loss, but Leipzig dropped points for the first time this season in a 0-0 draw with Union Berlin on Saturday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Leverkusen beats Hoffenheim 4-1 to get back on track in Bundesliga
Leverkusen beats Hoffenheim 4-1 to get back on track in Bundesliga | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:38 IST, September 14th 2024