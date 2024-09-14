Published 23:38 IST, September 14th 2024

Leverkusen beats Hoffenheim 4-1 to get back on track in Bundesliga

Victor Boniface scored twice as Bayer Leverkusen beat Hoffenheim 4-1 to rebound from a rare Bundesliga loss, but Leipzig dropped points for the first time this season in a 0-0 draw with Union Berlin on Saturday.