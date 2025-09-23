Sourav Ganguly Elected Unopposed As Cricket Association of Bengal President, Succeeds Brother Snehasish To Lead CAB

After the conclusion of the 94th Annual General Meeting, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) declared ex-India skipper Sourav Ganguly as its next President. Ganguly also holds the credentials of being a former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President.

Sushanta Ranjan Upadhyay, the Electoral Officer of Cricket Association of Bengal, declared Ganguly as the new President, Ranjan Dutta as the new CAB Vice President, Bablu Koley as the new CAB Honorary Secretary, Madan Mohan Ghosh as the new CAB Joint Secretary, and Sanjay Das as the new CAB Treasurer.

Sourav Ganguly To Lead CAB For The Second Time

Electoral Officer Upadhyay also announced Koushik Mukherjee, Vivek Lohia, Shoumik Bose, Nav Ratan Jhawar, Nilanjana Bose, Surajit Lahiri, Ravi Todi, Joydeep Mukherjee, Soumendu Chatterjee, Asis Chakraborty, and Goutam Goswami as the members of the Cricket Association of Bengal's Apex Council.

Ganguly, who served as the CAB's President from 2015 to 2019, has replaced his brother Snehasish Ganguly, who headed the state cricket body for nearly three years now. Ganguly had filed his nominations over a week back, and he was elected unopposed with no other candidate contesting the polls.

'I have worked as a President for 5 years before this as well. We will do what is best. There is an immense craze for cricket in India. There is a lot of talent. It will be our work to give direction to this talent,' said Ganguly while speaking to ANI. After ending his first stint as the CAB President in 2019, the legendary Indian southpaw assumed the role of the BCCI President in the same year and held that position till 2022.

Here's A Look At Ganguly's International Career So Far