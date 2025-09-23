Updated 23 September 2025 at 12:45 IST
Karun Nair To Make Way For Young RCB Batter In West Indies Test Series? Here's Predicting The Shubman Gill-Led Indian Test Squad
The first Test match of the India vs West Indies series will be played from October 2, 2025. The inaugural match will be played at the narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
After their heroics in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill's India are all set to lock horns with West Indies in a two-match Test series that starts on October 2, 2025. The last time India played a home Test series was in 2024 when they had hosted New Zealand in a three-match Test series.
Since the New Zealand series, a lot has changed around the Indian Test team. The Kiwis had defeated India by a margin of 3-0, and it led to monumental changes in the Indian Test team. This will be the first time in nearly 13 years that the Indian Test team will play a home series without any one of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, or Cheteshwar Pujara playing. The first Test match of the series will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Karun Nair Likely To Make Way For Devdutt Padikkal: Report
After a lackluster and dismal show in England in the five-match series, Karun Nair might be dropped from the Indian Test squad. As per a report in Cricbuzz, the 33-year-old might have to make way for a youngster. Nair, who got his much-awaited second chance in the England series, managed to score only 205 runs at an average of just over 25, with a solitary half-century in eight innings during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series.
The report also claims that Devdutt Padikkal has emerged as a strong contender to be picked in the squad, courtesy of the brilliant 150 that he recently scored against the touring Australia A. What has been glaring is the fact that Nair is yet to play any form of competitive cricket since he returned from England in early August.
India's Predicted Squad For West Indies Series: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Reddy, and N Jagadeesan.
Rishabh Pant To Miss West Indies Series
Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who had fractured his foot during the fourth Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, is still recovering and will miss the India vs West Indies series. Pant is still recovering and is undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
