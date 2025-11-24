Lionel Messi Continues To Script New Chapters Of Greatness, Becomes First Player In Football History To Reach Historic Career Milestone

Lionel Messi, the reigning World Cup champion, continues to defy all odds to script new pages of history in his illustrious career. Inter Miami, courtesy of goals from Lionel Messi, Mateo Silvetti, and Tadeo Allende, defeated FC Cincinnati 4-0 in their recent Major Soccer League (MLS) clash. With 51% possession and 468 passes, Inter Miami produced another clinical performance.

Lionel Messi not only scored a goal, but he also contributed to the game's result with three assists and helped Miami qualify for next Saturday’s Eastern Conference championship.

Lionel Messi Scripts History

The 38-year-old Argentinian superstar, who is gearing up to play the FIFA World Cup next year, produced yet another vintage performance and scripted another major career record. Messi reached a historic 1300 goal contributions milestone. From the 1134 games that he has played so far, Lionel Messi has scored 896 goals and has assisted 404 times. Messi was scoreless in the last three encounters, but he turned the tables in the recent Inter Miami vs Cincinnati game.

The Argentinian superstar opened the scoring for Miami when he converted a short cross from Mateo Silvetti and helped his team gain a lead in the 19th minute. Much to Cincinnati's dismay, the eight-time Ballon d’Or did not slow down, and he helped Tadeo Allende score a brace and Mateo Silvetti to cement Inter Miami's lead. This is also the sixth time that Lionel Messi has provided 25 or more assists for club and country both.

After the win, Lionel Messi took to Instagram and shared the result of the game. 'LET'S GOOOO!!! Great match from the whole team against a rival that had always given us so much trouble. One step closer,' wrote Messi on his account.

Team Wise Dissection Of Lionel Messi's Goal Contribution

Argentina: 176

176 FC Barcelona: 941

941 Paris Saint-Germain: 66

66 Inter Miami FC: 117

Messi Gearing Up For Record Sixth World Cup