Lionel Messi Credits Cristiano Ronaldo With A Massive Remark, Shares His Side Of Story Of Being Compared With The Portuguese Great

Not just football fans, but for all sports lovers, the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo has always been great to watch.

The two legends have always pushed each other and achieved great things in their career. Messi and Ronaldo have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or award for a record 13 times.

The Argentine superstar claimed the trophy eight times, while the Portuguese great clinched it five times; they have defined what consistency means.

In no other sport can we see such rivalry. After Lionel Messi moved to Inter Miami and Cristiano Ronaldo joined Saudi-based club Al Nassr, the fans have failed to get a glimpse of the competitiveness between the two. However, the one's who have watched them at their prime must call them lucky.

Lionel Messi Reflects On The Rivalry With Cristiano Ronaldo

While speaking in a video shared on the official social media handle of Ballon d'Or, Lionel Messi opened up on his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, saying that it was a 'very beautiful battle'. The Argentine added that both of them pushed each other during their prime time.

Reflecting on how the two legends loved to win everything, Messi said that it was a beautiful time for the football fans.

"It was always a battle. In sporting terms, it was very beautiful. We pushed each other to be better because we are both extremely competitive. He always wanted to win everything, and so did I. It was a beautiful time for us and for people who love football," Lionel Messi said in the video.

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Redefined Football Greatness

As both players have established a legacy in the sports world, there has always been a debate about which one is superior. However, it's high time we understand that both are extraordinary in their own ways, and it was the cherry on top to watch them play against each other.