Lionel Messi Fan in Swiss Team? Zeki Amdouni Makes Tall 'Retirement' Claim Ahead of Quarter-Final World Cup Clash vs Argentina

2026 FIFA World Cup: In a few hours from now, Argentina lock horns with Switzerland in a much-awaited quarter-final clash and of course the spotlight is on Lionel Messi. There is no doubt that Messi is arguably the best and the most popular footballer of the generation. And that was evident when Zeki Amdouni from Switzerland expressed his love for the Argentinian captain. Claiming that he is a Messi fan, he claimed that he would ‘retire’ after the game against the former. He posted it on Snapchat that he would retire from football after getting the chance to play against Messi. Here is the viral Snapchat post.

'I'm going to play against Messi... I can retire'

"I'm going to play against Messi - That's it, I can retire from football", he wrote.

In the match against Switzerland, Argentinians would hope Messi can continue his purple patch and inspire them. He is currently leading the Golden Boot race with eight goals to his name and has once again become the driving force behind Argentina's title defence.

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After the game against Egypt, Messi admitted that Argentina feared their World Cup campaign was coming to an end after falling 2-0 behind in the round of 16 game.

"When they went 2-0 up, I really saw it as being bad, and it was... it was difficult. That's why I think there was that bit of release and relief for everyone, right? Because we turned around an incredible match," Messi told the host broadcasters after Argentina's Round of 16 victory.

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"Like I just said, it's difficult to come back from 2-0 down, especially in this type of knockout round. But like I'm telling you, when we scored Cuti's (Romero) goal, I think we all internally felt that we were going to do it, that we were going to tie it, that we had the time, and that we still had extra time left. And thank God, we were able to do it before extra time, which is even more impressive," he admitted.