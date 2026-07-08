Portugal Confirm Roberto Martinez's Departure After FIFA World Cup 2026 Elimination

FIFA World Cup 2026: The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) on Wednesday confirmed the end of the national team coach Roberto Martinez's tenure following his contract expiry.

In a statement, the FPF confirmed that the contractual agreement with Martinez and his coaching staff has officially come to an end. Notably, this comes after Portugal's exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026 following a 1-0 defeat to Spain.

"The Portuguese Football Federation informs that the contractual relationship with the National Coach, Roberto Martinez, and his technical team has officially ended this Wednesday," the FPF said.

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The FPF thanked Martinez and his coaching staff for their dedication and professionalism during their three-and-a-half-year tenure, which included winning the UEFA Nations League. The federation also praised their commitment and respect towards Portugal and Portuguese football.

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"The Portuguese Football Federation thanks Roberto Martinez and his coaching staff for their professionalism and dedication over the past three and a half years, a period marked by the conquest of the Nations League in 2025, but also for the dedication, professionalism, and commitment with which they embraced the project and for the way they always respected the Country and Portuguese Football," the FPF said.

"The president of the Portuguese Football Federation is already working on hiring the future National Coach, with the aim of continuing to promote the ambition and culture of victory that should always guide the National Team in all the competitions it participates in," the FPF added in their statement.

Following his side's exit from the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, Martinez himself confirmed his exit from the national men's side set-up, highlighting the importance of "having a new voice, a new leader".

Martinez, who took over in 2023 as Portugal's coach, said, as quoted by The Athletics, "It is the end of the cycle. It is important to have a new voice, a new leader. It had not been decided previously (that I would leave after the tournament). I came with the goal to win the World Cup, and because I did not win, it does not make sense to continue," Martinez said.

Martinez had said he will cherish his time as Portugal's head coach, describing the three-and-a-half-year stint as the experience of his life and hoping the country remembers his tenure positively.