FC Barcelona Striker Robert Lewandowski Has Falling Out With Poland Head Coach Michał Probierz, Steps Away From National Team Duties

Robert Lewandowski is one of the finest strikers in world football for both club and country. Lewandowski represents FC Barcelona in club football and Poland in international football. Robert Lewandowski has had a terrific 2024-25 season as he with FC Barcelona managed to secure the La Liga title, Copa Del Rey title and the Spanish Super Cup. Despite having a fantastic season, Robert Lewandowski is facing problems in the international setup with Poland as he does not have confidence in head coach Michał Probierz and has thus decided to step away from the national team.

Robert Lewandowski Has Falling Out With Poland Head Coach

Robert Lewandowski has played a record 158 games for his country Poland and is the highest goal scorer for the country. Poland recently played a friendly match against Moldova during which Roberty Lewandowski did not feature. The reason given by the star striker was that he was tired after a La Liga winning season with FC Barcelona.

Poland head coach Michal Probierz then named Piotr Zieliński as the new captain of Poland.

“Piotr Zieliński has been named the new captain of the national team by head coach Michał Probierz. The coach personally informed Robert Lewandowski, the entire team and the coaching staff of his decision,” said a statement released by the Poland Football Association.

Following the statement, Robert Lewandowski took to social media platform X to announce his decision to step away from the national team.

“Taking into account the circumstances and the loss of trust in the head coach of the Polish national team, I have decided to step down from playing for the national team for as long as he remains in charge. I hope I will still have the chance to play again for the best fans in the world,” said Robert Lewandowski in a tweet.

Robert Lewandowski's Stats With Poland National Team

Robert Lewandowski has had one of the most legendary career's in football. He is the greatest player to have put on the Polish jersey. Robert Lewandowski has played a total of 158 matches for Poland. In these 158 matches, Robert Lewandowski has scored a record 85 goals for his country.