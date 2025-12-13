Updated 13 December 2025 at 13:55 IST
Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour In Kolkata Marred By Disorder; One Person Injured As Chaos Erupts At Salt Lake Stadium
Lionel Messi’s Kolkata stop on his GOAT India tour ended in chaos as poor management and his brief 10-minute appearance sparked fan anger, vandalism at Salt Lake Stadium, and left one person injured.
Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour in Kolkata turned out to be a disaster as upset fans vandalised the Salt Lake Stadium. The Argentine footballer's premature exit from the stadium incited the fans' anger, leading to the fans invading the pitch and causing vandalism.
A person who was present at the event was injured after the angry fans vandalised the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The event's poor management is the root cause of the fans' disappointment, as Messi was present at VYBK for just ten minutes.
Political leaders and ministers surrounding Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, piling on to the fans' anger as they couldn't get a proper glimpse of the famed Argentine striker.
More to follow…
