Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour in Kolkata turned out to be a disaster as upset fans vandalised the Salt Lake Stadium. The Argentine footballer's premature exit from the stadium incited the fans' anger, leading to the fans invading the pitch and causing vandalism.

A person who was present at the event was injured after the angry fans vandalised the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. The event's poor management is the root cause of the fans' disappointment, as Messi was present at VYBK for just ten minutes.

Political leaders and ministers surrounding Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, piling on to the fans' anger as they couldn't get a proper glimpse of the famed Argentine striker.

More to follow…