Lionel Messi is 'Happy'; Argentine Icon's First Reaction on His 70-Foot Statue in Kolkata During GOAT India Tour
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: The Argentine icon is 'happy' with his 70-foot statue in Kolkata.
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025: Was the Argentine icon, Lionel Messi, who is on his second visit to India happy with the 70-foot statue in Kolkata - which he would be unveiling on Saturday? Yes is the answer! West Bengal Minister and Sree Bhumi Sporting Club President Sujit Bose confirmed that Messi and his team are 'happy'. It is the Sree Bhumi Sporting Club who have to be credited for the installation of a towering 70-foot iron statue in admiration of the Argentine football legend at Lake Town in South Dum Dum, Kolkata.
The minister also revealed that the statue was built after taking prior consent from Messi.
‘He is Happy’
"We have talked to his manager, and today we will talk to Messi... He gave his consent for the statue and they are also happy...," Bose told ANI.
"This is a very big statue, 70 feet in height. There is no other statue of Messi this big in the world. Messi is coming to Kolkata, and there are a lot of fans of Messi," the minister has earlier told ANI.
Messi India Tour Live 2025: Messi's Kolkata Schedule
9:30 AM-10:30 AM: Meet-and-greet
10:30 AM-11:15 AM: Virtual inauguration of the Messi statue
11:15 AM-11:25 AM: Arrival at the Salt Lake Stadium
12:00 PM: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Sourav Ganguly arrive at the Salt Lake Stadium
12:00 PM-12:30 PM: Friendly match, felicitation and interaction
2:00 PM: Departure for Hyderabad
The excitement around Messi's second India visit is palpable among fans, who turned out in huge numbers braving the cold just to get a glimpse of the icon. The security was also beefed up to manage the crowd. Once Messi came out of the airport, he was taken to Hyatt Regency where he was allotted Room No. 307. As per reports, the room costs a whopping Rs 1,42,500 for one night.
