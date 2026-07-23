Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe Make FIFA's World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament; Shokingly Two Spain Heroes Get Ignored

FIFA World Cup 2026: So yes, finally the much-awaited FIFA's World Cup 2026 Team of the Tournament has been revealed and there are surprises. While stars like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe made it to the coveted list, two of Spain's heroes missed making the cut and that has become a talking point.

FIFA Lands Another Shocker

For many, it was surprising how right-back Pedro Porro, left-back Marc Cucurella and midfielder Rodri, who also won the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player missed making the list. What was more surprising was the absence of Spain's centre-backs Pau Cubarsi and Aymeric Laporte. They failed to make it despite anchoring the tournament's best defence. It was also a shocker for many to see Goalkeeper Unai Simon, who won the Golden Glove after keeping seven clean sheets - not there in the list.