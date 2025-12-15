Private Handshake With Lionel Messi In Delhi Will Cost A Whopping ₹1 Crore: Report

Lionel Messi is set to wrap up his GOAT Tour India in Delhi with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The World Cup winner will be staying at Leela Palace, Delhi, and the security around the hotel is reportedly as high as ever.

Additionally, as per NDTV, a closed-door meet-and-greet with Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo De Paul is also included in Messi's Delhi itinerary. Access to his exclusive event comes at a staggering cost of Rs 1 crore, with several corporates willing to pay this amount to meet the football legend.

Notably, earlier in his Kolkata leg, a similar event was planned where a special meet-and-greet package allowed fans to get up close with the Argentine legend. This interaction reportedly cost 10 lakh.

Advertisement

Rs 1 Crore For A Handshake With Lionel Messi

Messi and his entourage will be staying at Leela Palace at Chanakyapuri. The player's team will be housed in the Presidential suites of the hotel, which costs around 3.5 lakh to 7 lakh per night. Additionally, as per reports, the staff at the hotel have been instructed strictly not to share any details of La Pulga's stay.

Allegedly, a closed-door meet and greet with Messi has been planned for corporate and VIP guests. While the cost for this private meeting is not confirmed, NDTV reported that they would need to pay Rs 1 Cr for the closed-door event.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi In Delhi

During his Delhi visit, Messi is scheduled to meet with the Chief Justice of India and several parliamentarians. Additionally, a few Indian sporting stars, including cricketers and Olympic and Paralympic medal winners, are also expected to greet the World Cup winner.

Following this, the former Barcelona player will visit the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where a football clinic has been set up. From there, the star player will head off to Purana Qila for a special event hosted by Adidas.