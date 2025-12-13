WATCH: Messi Chants Reverberate In The Salt Lake Stadium, Argentina Skipper Paints Kolkata 'White And Blue' On His Goat India Tour

History is repeating itself, and after 11 long years, Lionel Messi is back on Indian soil and will visit four cities (Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi) on his ongoing GOAT India tour. Messi returns to India after 14 years as a world champion, a title that his heart always desired, and his Indian fans are all set to watch him from close corners. Messi recently led Inter Miami to their first MLS win, and he is expected to play the World Cup next year.

Messi is yet to confirm his availability for the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup, and if he decides to play, it will be his record sixth appearance on the 'grandest stage of them all.'

Messi Chants Reverberate In The Salt Lake Stadium

Messi received a rousing reception as he landed in Kolkata in the early hours of December 13, 2025. The reigning World Cup winner is also accompanied by his compatriot Rodrigo De Paul and Inter Miami FC teammate Luis Suarez. The legendary player is all set to make an appearance in a star-studded event after unveiling his 70-ft statue.

Fans have started to gather inside the Salt Lake Stadium, and they continue to wait in anticipation to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer. Messi fans continued chanting Messi's name before he arrived at the venue to greet his fans.

Messi Unveils His 70-Ft Statue

Prior to his appearance in the Salt Lake Stadium, Messi virtually unveiled his 70-ft statue that has been installed at the Sreebhumi Sporting Club. Kolkata has showered Messi with love ever since he landed in India, and the City of Joy has been Messified following the legendary player's arrival in the city.