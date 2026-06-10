Lionel Messi's Argentina vs Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo - Will Two Footballing Icons Face-Off at 2026 FIFA World Cup?

2026 FIFA World Cup: While the excitement around the football World Cup is palpable, there are queries over will Lionel Messi's Argentina face Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo at any stage in the tournament? The simple answer to this is - YES. There is a chance that the two footballing icons take each other on for one last time at the biggest stage. It needs to be noted that this would be a record sixth World Cup for both the players. So, how can Argentina clash with Portugal at the WC 2026 stage?

Messi vs Ronaldo?

Argentina are in Group J, where their oppositions would be Algeria, Austria and Jordan. On the other hand, Portugal are in Group K, and their oppositions are DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Congo. Now, if both teams top their Group, and win both their matches in the round of 32 match and round of 16, then there would be a blockbuster Argentina vs Portugal clash. All fans would hope this happens. With the teams Argentina and Portugal take on - there is a high-possibility of a Messi versus Ronaldo clash happening.

Messi is ahead of Ronaldo at the World Cup stage having won the title in the last edition, while Ronaldo does not have the silverware. Ronaldo's best remains the semifinal appearance in his debut tournament (2006).

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Fans would be hoping they can score goals and play a pivotal role for their respective sides in this campaign. Interesting to see what happens as the world will have their eyes on the event and of course the two legends.

Argentina take on Algeria in their opener on June 16, while Portugal would lock horns with DR Congo on June 17.