Lionel Messi might return to Kolkata next year, organiser Satadtru Dutta shared this exciting update on Tuesday. Chaos erupted at Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T. India Tour event in Kolkata on Saturday, with high-paying fans vandalizing seats and throwing bottles onto the field at Salt Lake Stadium after failing to watch the Argentine legend properly.

Organiser Satadru Dutta Shared Huge Lionel Messi Update

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Bangla, Satadru Dutta confirmed he will meet with the Inter Miami star in October and will pitch his idea once again in a bid to bring the star to the City of Joy next year.

“I will meet Lionel Messi in October. This new government and the new Chief Minister have a different approach. I know about the BJP's work ethic, and I know how they work. I will try my best to bring Messi to Kolkata next year. This government is trying to do the right things aggressively. I have full confidence in CM Suvendu Adhikari. Sports Minister Indranil Khan is very dynamic. Brazil will also be playing in Kolkata. I will use this example and will also point out that the misorganisation happened during the tenure of the former government. This will also give confidence and this new government will also handle the security properly this time.”

What Happened When Lionel Messi Visited Kolkata?

Several fans paid thousands to buy tickets just to get a glimpse of the Inter Miami superstar. But they were very disappointed after Messi left the stadium just minutes after entering due to alleged mismanagement. Fans vandalised the stadium in anger and water bottles were thrown during the event.

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Messi was surrounded by former Sports Minister Aroop Biswas and his associates and once the chaos started, the 39-year-old was escorted by security from the stadium and he later left Kolkata for Hyderabad. Fans who couldn't get a proper glimpse of the Argentine footballer might get a chance to see the superstar next year.