Lionel Messi To Make A Sensational Return To FC Barcelona? Presidential Candidate Victor Font Teases To Fulfil Long-standing Promise

Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona have been a long-standing love story. The Argentine superstar has been FC Barcelona's flagbearer and helped the Catalans to dominate both on the Spanish and European fronts. But since he left the club to join PSG in 2023, he has been linked with a return to his former stomping ground numerous times.

Will Lionel Messi Return To FC Barcelona?

Messi's recent visit to the revamped Camp Nou sparked a lot of rumours. But the Inter Miami star had penned a new contract until 2028 and is expected to honour his deal with the MLS side. FCBarcelona's dire financial situation didn't help their cause and despite accepting a pay cut, the club failed to comply with La Liga.

Now, Barcelona's presidential candidate Victor Font reiterated that if he comes to power, he would try to reunite the Barcelona supporters with Messi.

In an interaction with AS, “During the pre-election period, names are thrown around. We try to generate enthusiasm based on facts. And the undeniable reality is that this reconciliation with Messi will never happen with [Joan] Laporta. If we win the elections, Messi’s last dance is possible."

Barcelona Face Levante In Crucial La Liga Tie

With Real Madrid losing to Osasuna, FC Barcelona will have the chance to leapfrog them when they host a struggling Levante at Camp Nou. The Catalans have had their fair share of injury concerns, but Hansi Flick has been boosted by the return of Pedri and Marcus Rashford. The Catalans have a stupendous record against Levante and have won all of their home games so far. The likes of Lamine Yamal and Rashford have had a brilliant season and the onus will be on them to deliver in this game.

