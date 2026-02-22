Tottenham vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

With the North London Derby day here, relegation-threatened Tottenham will host wobbling Arsenal for their Premier League clash on February 22, 2026. After a winless start to 2026, Tottenham parted ways with manager Frank Thomas after eight months. Former Juventus manager Igor Tudor tookover Suprs and will lead them in the crucial Premier League clash.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have won just two of their last seven matches in the Premier League, recently drawing 2-2 against Wolves after blowing their 2- lead. Despite still being ahead in the Premier League title race, Arsenal failed to extend their lead over Manchester City, with just two points separating the two sides ahead of the North London Derby.

Tottenham, on the other hand, have an opportunity to derail their London rivals, Arsenal, in the Premier League title race on home soil under new manager Tudor.

Advertisement

Tottenham vs Arsenal Live Streaming Details

When will the Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Advertisement

Where will the Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England.

What time will the Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Tottenham vs Arsenal Premier League 2025-2026 match?