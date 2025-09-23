Lionel Messi To Mark His 2nd India Visit In November, Argentina Likely To Host Australia In Kerala

Argentina's Lionel Messi smiles during a training session ahead of a World Cup 2026 qualifying soccer match against Venezuela, at the Argentina Soccer Association in Buenos Aires | Image: AP

The Lionel Messi-led Argentina Football team are likely to face Australia in a friendly match in Kerala. The much-anticipated encounter could be held in Kochi after November 15, as per reports.

Argentina Likely To Arrive In India In November

There have been rumours of Argentina facing a number of high-profile teams on Indian soil. Messi last visited India in 2011 when they were involved in a friendly match with Venezuela at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. Last month, the Argentina National Team released their fixture list and India was confirmed as one of the venues.

“The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will have two FIFA friendlies in the remainder of 2025. The first, in October, from the 6th to the 14th, will be played in the United States (opponents and cities to be determined). The second, a FIFA friendlies in November, from the 10th to the 18th, will be played in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India (opponents to be determined)."

Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman also confirmed that they received an official communication from the Argentine Football Association regarding the visit later this year.

A tour to a number of cities has also been mooted for the Inter Miami star, and Messi is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as things stand.

