sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 18:49 IST, August 26th 2024

Messi Turned Down Chance To Play Alongside Ronaldo: The Salary Offered Will Leave You Speechless

Lionel Messi shockingly rejected a whopping offer and a chance to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Pro League. Find out the stunning details.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lionel Messi turned down chance to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo
Lionel Messi turned down chance to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo | Image: Instagram/@Leomesi/X/Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

18:49 IST, August 26th 2024