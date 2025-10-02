Liverpool Face Selection Challenges After Alisson Becker Sustains Hamstring Injury Ahead of High-Stakes Matches

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker walks near the sideline after being substituted off during Galatasaray clash | Image: AP

Premier League giants Liverpool suffered a major blow ahead of their upcoming league fixtures against Chelsea and Manchester United.

Liverpool and Brazilian goalkeeper sustained a hamstring injury during their 1-0 defeat against Galatasaray in the recently concluded UEFA Champions League (UCL) game week.

Liverpool suffered a disappointing defeat against Galatasaray on Wednesday, October 1, at RAMS Park in Istanbul. In the 16th minute of the match, Liverpool conceded a goal after Victor Osimhen converted his penalty. Following this, the Reds failed to make a comeback in the game.

Alisson Becker To Undergo Scans On Thursday

In the 56th minute of the match, the Brazilian goalkeeper limped off the field after sustaining a hamstring injury. Giorgi Mamardashvili replaced Alisson on the field.

According to a report from The Athletic, Alisson Becker will undergo a scan on Thursday.

While speaking after the match against Galatasaray in the UCL, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot confirmed that Alisson won't be able to feature in Liverpool's upcoming fixture against Chelsea.

“If one of our players is on the floor nine times out of 10, I fear the worst, and with the worst, I mean he cannot continue, and that is what happened with Alisson. He will not be able to play Saturday, that is 99.9 per cent (certain), although I think it is 100 per cent,” Arne Slot said as quoted by Goal.com.

Liverpool To Play Chelsea on October 4

Liverpool will play against Chelsea in their forthcoming fixture on Saturday, October 4, at the iconic Stamford Bridge in London.

After the Chelsea clash, the Reds will take on Manchester United at their home ground, Anfield, on October 19. However, Alisson's participation against the Red Devils will only be confirmed after the results of the scans are out.