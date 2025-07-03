Liverpool FC, Portugal FA Express Grief Over The Tragic Passing Of Forward Diogo Jota And His Brother Andre: 'We Are Devastated'

Liverpool's Diogo Jota react after missing a chance to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Villa Park in Birmingham, England | Image: AP

Premier League Club Liverpool FC have expressed condolences after learning about the tragic passing of star forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre. The 28-year-old passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain. Jota was a star Portuguese footballer who made waves during his stint in Liverpool FC. He scored the first goal under the Arne Slot era.

Liverpool FC Mourn The Tragic Passing Of Diogo Jota And Andre Silva

Liverpool and Portugal FA player Diogo Jota tragically passed away in a car crash in Spain, as confirmed by the local authorities. The footballer had recently tied the knot with Rute Cardoso. Diogo's brother Andre Silva, also a Portuguese footballer, was in the car when the crash took place. The siblings were found dead after their car went off a road near Zamora.

Liverpool FC were devastated after learning about the tragic incident and have mourned the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and his brother. In a statement shared on the team website, the EPL club stated that they would make no further comments and sought privacy of the victim's family, friends, his teammates and the club staff.

The club also mentioned that they "Will continue to provide them with our full support.”

The Portuguese Football Federation also expressed grief after upon learning about the tragic passing of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva. The Football Association shared their deepese condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and Andre.

“The Portuguese Football Federation would like to offer the deepest condolences to the families and friends of Diogo and André, as well as Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the respective clubs of the players.

We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day,” the Portuguese Football Federation said in a statement on social media.