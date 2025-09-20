Liverpool FC vs Everton FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Premier League Match Live In India?

The fifth matchday of the English Premier League will write a new chapter in the iconic Merseyside Derby. Liverpool FC will host Everton in a high-stakes clash, where both sides will look to gain an edge in the football competition.

The upcoming match-up promises to be a high-stakes clash with two rival teams hungry to perform. Liverpool and Everton have been flying in terms of performance, and it will be exciting to watch.

Historic Merseyside Derby Set To Happen As Liverpool Hosts Everton In Anfield

Under manager Arne Slot, Liverpool FC has been riding high on momentum in the game. After winning four consecutive Premier League match-ups, they defeated the Atletico Madrid 3-2 in the UEFA Champions League.

The Reds would look to rely on their attacking unit of Mohamed Salah, Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz. Liverpool's performance has been phenomenal, and they look to continue their form in the game.

Despite the opening day defeat to Leeds, Everton have had a firm bounce-back in the game to gain a solid start in their Premier League campaign. With wins over Wolverhampton and Brighton, they secured a goalless draw against Aston Villa.

Coach David Moyes would aim for the team's performance to remain consistent when they face off against the defending champions. All eyes would be on Jack Grealish's performance, who has been clinical lately.

Over the years, Liverpool FC has dominated the English football's most storied rivalries, securing 100 wins in the 246 times they have faced each other.

But Everton looks to dominate in the fixture and gain the edge in the competition.

Check Out The Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

When Will The Liverpool vs Everton Premier League 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Liverpool vs Everton Premier League 2025-26 match will take place on Saturday, September 20.

Where Will The Liverpool vs Everton Premier League 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Liverpool vs Everton Premier League 2025-26 match will take place at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool.

What Time Will The Liverpool vs Everton Premier League 2025-26 Match Start?

The Liverpool vs Everton Premier League 2025-26 match will kick off at 05:00 PM IST.

Where Can You Watch The Live Streaming Of The Liverpool vs Everton, Premier League 2025-26 Match?