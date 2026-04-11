Liverpool FC vs Fulham Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League Match In India?

Liverpool will aim to return to winning ways when they host Fulham in a Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday. The defending EPL champions have lost their last three matches in all competitions and pressure is building on manager Arne Slot.

Liverpool have failed to replicate their last season's magic and have faltered again and again. The likes of Mohamed Salah haven't been at their best, and it has affected Liverpool's plans this season. Their priority will be to secure a finish in the top five to enable them to play in the Champions League next season.

Alisson Becker, Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo and Giovanni Leoni continue to be on the sidelines for the home side. Fulham have been impressive this season and given Liverpool's current run of form, they definitely fancy their chances in Merseyside.

Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League Live Streaming

When will the Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League match take place?

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The Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League match will take place on Saturday.

Where will the Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League match take place?

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The Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League match will take place at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

At what time will the Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League match start?

The Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League match will start at 10 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 10 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League match?

The Liverpool vs Fulham Premier League match can be live-streamed on the JioHotstar website and app with a subscription.