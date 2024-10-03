Published 06:21 IST, October 3rd 2024
Liverpool making confident start in Champions League with 2nd win over Italian team
Liverpool is making one of the toughest fixture lists in the new-format Champions League look quite easy. Two Italian teams have now been comfortably dealt with, as unheralded Bologna was beaten 2-0 on Wednesday two weeks after AC Milan was brushed aside 3-1 in San Siro.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Bologna at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England | Image: AP Photo/lan Hodgson
