Published 06:21 IST, October 3rd 2024

Liverpool making confident start in Champions League with 2nd win over Italian team

Liverpool is making one of the toughest fixture lists in the new-format Champions League look quite easy. Two Italian teams have now been comfortably dealt with, as unheralded Bologna was beaten 2-0 on Wednesday two weeks after AC Milan was brushed aside 3-1 in San Siro.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League soccer match between Liverpool and Bologna at the Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England | Image: AP Photo/lan Hodgson
